Moon: Now is Critical for Korean Peninsula Peace

Ahead of his envoy visiting Pyongyang, President Moon Jae-in says now is a very critical time for solidifying peace on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking to his senior secretaries and advisers at the top office on Monday, the president explained his decision to send a delegation to North Korea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in]"Now is a very important time for keeping peace settled on the Korean Peninsula. That's why the special delegation will visit North Korea. Because peace on the Korean Peninsula only goes together with the complete denuclearization of the area, the administration is carefully managing the regional politics surrounding the peninsula."Moon also urged the National Assembly to endorse the Panmunjeom Declaration from the inter-Korean summit in April, saying that it would provide a big boost in solidifying peace in the region.The presidential office on Friday announced that Moon will send a special envoy to Pyongyang on Wednesday to fine tune the upcoming inter-Korean summit set for later this month and discuss issues related to denuclearization.Moon’s top security adviser Chung Eui-yong will lead the five-member delegation, which includes National Intelligence Service chief(NIS) Suh Hoon,Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.