Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.68%

South Korean stocks fell Monday as the United States and Canada continue to struggle to reach an agreement on a new trade deal.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended the day point-68 percent lower after losing 15-point-85 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-307-point-03.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also dropped, losing point-13 point, or point-02 percent, to close the day at 816-point-84.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-three won.