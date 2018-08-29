Gov't Reveals Revisions to S. Korea-US FTA

Photo : KBS News

The government has revealed the revisions to the free trade agreement with the U.S. which the two sides agreed on in principle earlier in March.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy disclosed the revised deal on its Web site on Monday.The key revisions of the deal include a 20-year extension of the 25 percent tariff on Korean-made pickup trucks and doubling of the import cap on U.S.-made automobiles that meet U.S. specifications to 50-thousand per manufacturer per year.The two sides also agreed to add clauses to prevent potential abuse of the investor-state dispute settlement system.The ministry plans to gather opinions on the revisions through next Monday before presenting the revisions to the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Government Legislation for deliberation. The ministry will then consult with the U.S. on when to sign the deal after it is reviewed by the Cabinet and approved by the president.Once signed, the government will present to the National Assembly a motion seeking the ratification of the revised accord.The ministry said it is aiming to complete all domestic procedures required for the deal’s ratification by January first of next year.