N. Chungcheong Province Suffers Heavy Rain Damage

Photo : KBS News

North Chungcheong Province has suffered major damage after it was pounded by some 200 millimeters of heavy rain on Monday night.As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the province estimated there were four landslides, 48 cases of flooding and 13 mudslides. At one time on Monday night, the province had seen more than 60 millimeters of rain per hour.The province’s firefighting authorities said they rescued 12 individuals after receiving four reports of people becoming isolated due to flooding.Mount Uam in Cheongju saw the heaviest amount of rain with 198-and-a-half millimeters followed by Noeun in Chungju and Goesan.