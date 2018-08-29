Health Insurance Rates to Rise to 7.16% by 2022

Health insurance authorities have reaffirmed that the annual growth in the national health insurance rate will not exceed three-point-two percent, the average rate over the past ten years.According to a report obtained Tuesday by Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Yoo Jae-jung from the Health and Welfare Ministry and National Health Insurance Service, officials plan to increase the health insurance rate by an average three-point-two percent through 2022.Under the plan, insurance premiums are set to increase three-point-49 percent every year from 2019 to 2022.The increase will drive up insurance rates set this year at six-point-24 percent of monthly income to six-point-46 percent in 2019, six-point-69 percent in 2020, and eventually to seven-point-16 percent by 2022.