Rodong Sinmun: US Hindering Inter-Korean Ties

The official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party has strongly denounced the U.S. for hindering progress in inter-Korean relations.The Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday accused Washington of explicitly blocking inter-Korean ties, citing stalled projects such as the opening of an inter-Korean liaison office, reconnecting and modernizing inter-Korean railways and roads and restarting the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Blaming the U.S. for the division of the Korean people and causing the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, the report said Washington will find itself in a better place and the world will find comfort when the U.S. starts acting like a superpower.The report came amid a stalemate in Washington and Pyongyang's nuclear negotiations following U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's canceled trip to the North and a day ahead of a planned trip to Pyongyang by President Moon Jae-in’s special envoys.