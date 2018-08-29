PM: Public Opinion Should be Included in Military Exemption Review

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon urged the Military Manpower Administration to gather public opinion and consider various aspects to improve the system of exempting prominent sports figures from mandatory military service.Lee made the remarks on Tuesday while chairing a Cabinet meeting, amid controversy over some South Korean gold medalists at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia gaining exemptions.Under the nation’s military service law, Olympic medalists and Asian Games gold medalists are exempt from mandatory military service.The prime minister noted, however, that any changes made cannot be retroactively applied.He also noted the success of the unified Korean teams and expressed hope such teams will be regularly sent to international competitions, stressing that it would contribute to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.