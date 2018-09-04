S. Korea Unlikely to Meet 2018 Growth Projections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's economy saw growth of point-six percent in the second quarter this year, slightly lower than previous estimates. The tentative figure suggests it will be difficult for Asia's fourth-largest economy to meet the central bank and government growth projections of two-point-nine percent.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the nation’s real gross domestic product expanded point-six percent on-quarter to 397-point-96 trillion won in the April to June period this year.The growth is down point-four percentage points from growth posted in the first quarter and point-one percentage point below an earlier estimate issued in July.Investments in equipment and facilities saw higher-than-expected gains than the July estimate, but construction investment as well as imports and exports were all below target.In both the second quarter and the first half of this year, the economy saw on-year growths of two-point-eight percent.Given the central bank has projected growth of two-point-eight percent for the second half of the year, it is most likely that the nation will post an overall growth of two-point-eight percent in 2018, which is lower than the BOK and government's two-point-nine percent outlook.On such possibility, the BOK said the nation is maintaining a sound level of growth and that the government’s economic stimulus packages and private sector investment could elevate the growth rate in the second half.Meanwhile, the nation's real gross national income(GNI) slipped one percent in the second quarter amid worsened trade conditions resulting from a rise in global oil prices.Nevertheless, the central bank projected South Korea’s per capita GNI this year will surpass 30-thousand U.S. dollars for the first time.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.