Seoul Defense Dialogue 2018 to Open Next Week

Photo : KBS News

International defense and security officials will gather in Seoul next week for the seventh Seoul Defense Dialogue(SDD).The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that this year's SDD will take place in downtown Seoul from September 12th to 14th, bringing together representatives from 48 countries and four international organizations.The United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan will send vice minister-level officials for the first time.North Korea reportedly turned down South Korea's invitation to this year's meeting, saying that it will review attending the SDD when inter-Korean relations are better.Launched in 2012, the SDD is an annual vice ministerial defense forum to discuss an array of security matters.