Signs Suggest N. Korean Military Parade Preparations Under Way

Photo : KBS News

More signs have been spotted that North Korea is preparing for a massive military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation on September ninth.The Voice of America(VOA) reported on Tuesday that satellite images from Friday provided by the earth imaging company Planet Labs showed roughly 40 groups of what appear to be troops lining up in square formations at a plaza north of Mirim Airfield in Pyongyang, which is known to be a popular venue for practicing military parades.Approximately 30 similar groups were spotted in satellite photos taken the following day.The VOA estimated that up to nine thousand and 12-thousand troops may have been mobilized for practices on Friday and Saturday, each, noting that each group consisted of 250 to 300 soldiers in past parades.The broadcaster also said that 15 to 17 fighter jets were seen at an airbase in Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, on August 22nd but the number reduced to three or five on Friday.Nick Hansen, a researcher at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, said the reduction may indicate that the fighter jets were mobilized to participate in practice flights to prepare for the celebratory parade.