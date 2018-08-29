Cabinet Approves Phased Reduction in Military Service Period

Photo : KBS News

The government has finalized a plan to gradually shorten the nation's mandatory military service period starting in October.At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the plan to reduce service time by three months for the Army, Navy and the Marine Corps and by two months for the Air Force.Starting next month, the service period will be reduced by one day every two weeks to be eventually shortened to 18 months for those serving in the Army and the Marine Corps, 20 months for those in the Navy and 22 months in the Air Force.In the case for the Army, the cutback will apply to conscripts who began their service on January third last year.The proposal to reduce the nation's military service period was part of President Moon Jae-in's election campaign pledge.