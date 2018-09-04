Moon to Meet Ministers Ahead of Envoy's N. Korea Trip

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with ministers related to foreign affairs and security to prepare for his special envoy's planned visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday.The meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.The meeting will be attended by Moon's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, both of whom are included in the special delegation, as well as foreign, unification and defense ministers.The five-member delegation led by Moon's security adviser Chung is scheduled to leave Seoul Air Base Wednesday morning and return home by evening the same day.In Pyongyang, the envoy is expected to finalize the date and agenda for the inter-Korean summit scheduled for this month and also seek to narrow differences on the stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.