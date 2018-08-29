Seoul Hopes Envoys to Find Breakthrough in N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expressed hope that a South Korean envoys' visit to Pyongyang will provide a breakthrough in the current diplomatic stalemate in North Korea’s denuclearization talks.A day ahead of the delegation's cross border trip set for Wednesday, a unification ministry official told reporters that Seoul is hoping for good results.While noting that the South Korean envoys held a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their previous trip to the North in March, the official shied away from making predictions about a meeting with Kim.The presidential office said last week that a special delegation will be sent to Pyongyang for a day to fine tune the upcoming inter-Korean summit set for later this month.Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong will lead the five-member delegation, which includes National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.