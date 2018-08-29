Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant for Army General

Photo : KBS News

A military investigation team has requested an arrest warrant for a two-star Army general over his involvement in an alleged civilian surveillance program.Investigators say Major General So Gang-won systematically monitored bereaved families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014 while serving as chief of staff of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command(DSC). The efforts were part of a broader strategy to support the former Park Geun-hye presidential administration.The probe team said DSC set up a task force on the ferry incident at its headquarters in late April 2014 and mobilized its regional and intelligence units to carry out surveillance activities.Investigators say they have confirmed So's active involvement in the civilian surveillance operation as head of the DSC unit in the southwestern Gwangju and Jeolla regions.