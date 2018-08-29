Vegetable Prices Continue to Climb Ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : KBS News

Vegetable prices, already high due to heavy rain and record heatwaves, continue to climb as the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday approaches.According to the Korea Consumer Agency on Tuesday, vegetable prices gained an average of four-point-one percent as of August 31st.Fifteen of 21 vegetables surveyed recorded a hike in their prices, while only six posted a drop. Cabbage and radish, two of Korea’s most-popular vegetables, jumped roughly ten percent in a week, despite the government's efforts to stabilize them.The government will purchase three-thousand tons of cabbage and a thousand tons of radish and distribute them in the wholesale market in a bid to help lower radish and cabbage prices.