Police Begin Internal Investigation of Sinkhole in Southwestern Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched a preliminary investigation into a recent sinkhole which appeared between a construction site and an apartment complex in Seoul that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents.The police in Geumcheon district in southwestern Seoul said Tuesday they will look into whether the builder at the site and the district office fully observed duties to oversee safety management in the area.They requested the construction company and the local office to submit documents concerning the construction project and plan to open a formal investigation if irregularities are found.Meanwhile, the residents of the apartments plan to set up a committee to prove possible wrongdoings by the building contractors or local authorities and seek compensation.Last Friday, massive erosion took place beside the construction site for a 30-story building, creating a sinkhole 30 meters wide, ten meters long and six meters deep.