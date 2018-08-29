Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.38%

South Korean stocks rose Tuesday as market leader Samsung Electronics announced that it would release a new foldable smartphone sometime this year.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained eight-point-69 points, or point-38 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-315-point-72.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding ten-point-43 points, or one-point-28 percent. It closed at 827-point-27.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-114-point-nine won.