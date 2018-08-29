Moon Appoints New Human Rights Commission Chief

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed the new head of the state’s human rights watchdog.At a ceremony Tuesday morning, President Moon presented his formal certificate of appointment to the new National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Choi Young-ae.According to Moon's spokesperson, the president said despite significant progress in the country's human rights, much remains to be desired in the areas of women’s rights and other social minorities.He then asked the new commission chief to do more to expand the watchdog's role and presence.Choi, who is the first woman and the first non-legal expert to lead the commission, has a long history working for the rights of minorities, including those exposed to sexual violence.