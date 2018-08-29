PM: Gov't to Foster 400,000 Intellectual Property Experts in 5 Years

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government will foster an additional 400-thousand intellectual property(IP) experts within five years.Lee revealed the plan Tuesday at a ceremony in Seoul to mark the country’s inaugural Intellectual Property Day.Pledging to expand government support fostering specialized personnel and expanding research and development, Lee said he plans to establish a system of creation, protection and application of intellectual property.According to the prime minister, South Korea has risen to become the world's number five international IP player, with more than 200-thousand patent applications filed annually since 2013 and cultural content exports exceeding six billion U.S. dollars in 2016.