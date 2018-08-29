No. of Foreigners who Entered S. Korea via Incheon Airport Surpasses 7 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners who entered South Korea via Incheon International Airport has already surpassed seven million this year.The nation’s main airport said on Tuesday that over seven million and seven-thousand foreigners entered through last Saturday. The seven-million milestone was also hit in the shortest time span ever. Last year, the airport received the same number of foreigners by October ninth.By nationality, Chinese nationals made up the largest chunk of this year’s foreign visitors, at nearly two-point-one million, up by 16 percent from the same period last year. Japanese was second the largest group at nearly one-point-05 million, followed by Americans at around 600-thousand and Taiwanese at 515-thousand.The Justice Ministry attributed the increase to a spike in the number of individual Chinese tourists and young Japanese tourists, while also giving credit to a growing number of Vietnamese tourists amid the high popularity of Korean culture in the Southeast Asian country.The ministry expected the annual number of foreign visitors for the entire year will reach a record high, outperforming the existing record of over ten million ten-thousand set in 2016.