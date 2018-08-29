South China Sea Sees Rising Tension Amid Drills

Tensions are rising in the South China Sea as China has deployed a guided-missile frigate to the region while the U.S. and Japan are conducting their own joint military exercises in the area.Hong Kong’s Ming Pao newspaper reported Tuesday, citing satellite imagery captured last Friday, that the Chinese Navy sent a Type 054 guided-missile frigate to the Fiery Cross Reef. Several small-sized vessels were also spotted nearby.On the same day, the U.S. and Japan conducted joint military exercises in the South China Sea.According to the newspaper, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and two American missile destroyers held joint drills with a Japanese frigate and two destroyers.