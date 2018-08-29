Investigation Launched into Top Court's Slush Fund Scandal under Park Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in South Korea are investigating suspicions the nation’s top court under the former Park Geun-hye administration misappropriated budget funds allocated to lower courts.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that it has secured written evidence the Supreme Court created slush funds in 2015 with money collected from many lower courts under the pretext of media liaisons management costs and stored the funds in the National Court Administration’s coffers.The prosecution says the cash, presumed to be worth several hundreds of million won, was used as incentives for high-ranking judges supporting the establishment of an appellate court pursued by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae and for the top court's other external activities.The prosecution said a Supreme Court official, who was handling the court’s budget, confessed to it, saying it was an order from above.