Seoul's Special Envoy Reveals Aims of His Upcoming Visit to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s special envoy to North Korea says his delegation's trip to Pyongyang on Wednesday is aimed at ensuring concrete agreements are drawn from the upcoming inter-Korean summit.Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong made the remark during a media briefing on Tuesday, adding he will discuss the development of inter-Korean relations as well as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a peace initiative for the region.He said he will discuss measures to advance inter-Korean ties through the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration, adding the talks will also focus on ways to bring permanent peace to the peninsula via complete denuclearization.Chung said he will also thrash out the specific schedule and agenda of the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and deliver a letter from the South Korean leader to Kim.Echoing President Moon’s earlier remark that it's an important time for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, Chung stressed regional peace goes hand in hand with complete denuclearization. He said his delegation will do their best not to go against the public's expectations.The five-member team, including Chung, will leave on a chartered plane on Wednesday morning. They will arrive in Pyongyang late Wednesday afternoon and meet with the North Korean leadership later in the day.