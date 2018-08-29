Watchdog Head Reveals Plan to Overhaul Local Financing System

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's financial watchdog has vowed efforts to overhaul the current financing system through the local financial market.Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Choi Jong-ku revealed the plan on Tuesday, saying financial authorities will create an environment in which innovative firms will get financed easily through the capital market even before they are listed.Choi said institutions regarding securitization will be fixed so the costs of financing will be trimmed and the financing of movable assets will be activated to a greater extent.He also said securitization will be allowed to small firms which are yet to receive credit ratings as long as their assets are deemed to be sound.Addressing the current difficulties in funding startups or small- and mid-sized enterprises, he said the initial public offering(IPO) will also be mended in a way that give brokerages more autonomy in fostering and funding such firms.