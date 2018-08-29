Education Minister Nominee Explains Controversy over Her Ethical Qualifications

The nominee to be South Korea's next education minister has issued a public apology over the controversies surrounding her past deeds concerning her two children.In a press release Tuesday, Yoo Eun-hae, however, denied speculation her son got an unfair exemption from compulsory military service.The former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker said her son sustained cruciate ligament damage to his right knee in 2011, when he was practicing judo at the age of 14, adding he injured the same knee again while playing soccer three years later.Speaking about the alleged registration of a false address for her daughter, Yoo said it was only so her daughter could attend the same elementary school as her kindergarten friends, not to ensure she could attend elite schools in southern Seoul or to make money through property investment.Earlier, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) vowed to thoroughly question Yoo's ethical standards during her confirmation hearing.