Joint Investigation Team Questions Key Suspect over DSC' Martial Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint team investigating the Defense Security Command’s(DSC) controversial martial law document has questioned Brigadier General Ki Woo-jin over the intelligence unit’s plan.A member of the team consisting of military inspectors and civilian legal experts said Ki was summoned over the weekend and grilled on who gave the order to draft the document that was drawn up after ex-president Park Geun-hye was ousted from office early last year.It's the first time the joint team has interrogated Ki since its formation in late July. He's known to have played a leading role in the creation of the document.Meanwhile, a military investigation team on Tuesday requested the military court to issue an arrest warrant for former DSC chief-of-staff So Gang-won over his involvement in an alleged civilian surveillance program.The military court plans to hold a preliminary hearing on the two-star general as early as Wednesday.Investigators say the Major General systematically monitored bereaved families of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014 in an effort to support the former Park administration.