Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoys have embarked on a trip to North Korea on Wednesday for talks on a proposed summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A flight carrying Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, and four other officials, left Seoul Air Base in Seongnam for Pyongyang at 7:40 a.m.The visit is largely aimed at setting a date for the proposed Moon-Kim summit, which will mark the third of its kind if held.