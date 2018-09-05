Pres. Moon's Special Delegation Arrives in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s special delegation to North Korea arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday morning for talks on a proposed summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong is leading the delegation, which includes National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.The delegation plans to fine-tune details for an inter-Korean summit slated for later this month and discuss ways to advance inter-Korean ties through the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration. They will also discuss ways to achieve the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula through the North’s complete denuclearization.The delegation is set to deliver a letter from President Moon to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which some observers say likely states that a peace regime should be established through denuclearization and a declaration to the end of the Korean War.The South Korean officials will return home later in the day.