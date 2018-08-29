China's No. 3 Official to Attend N. Korea's Foundation Day Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of China’s National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu, will visit North Korea on Saturday as a special envoy of President Xi Jinping following speculations that Xi would make his first official visit to the North for its major holiday.According to CCTV on Tuesday, Li, who is considered China’s number three official, will lead a delegation to attend the North’s ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of its Foundation Day on Sunday.Li is the highest ranking Chinese official to visit the North since Kim Jong-un assumed leadership.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also released a story on Li’s upcoming trip at a similar time.According to observers, Li may seek to meet the North Korean leader and mediate U.S.-North denuclearization talks which are currently in a deadlock.