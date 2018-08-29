White House: S. Korea, US Leaders to Meet on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

Photo : KBS News

The White House says President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to meet later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the two leaders reached the agreement during a telephone conversation on Tuesday. She stopped short of elaborating on the date.Sanders said that the two leaders discussed the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula, including ongoing efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Sanders also said that Moon briefed Trump that he was sending special envoys to Pyongyang to meet with Kim and promised a readout of that meeting.Meanwhile, President Moon's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who is leading the five-member special delegation to the North, said on Tuesday that a meeting with Kim has not been set and detailed schedules will be decided after their arrival in Pyongyang.