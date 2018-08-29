Ex-Police Chief to be Questioned over Illegal Cyber Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The former commissioner of the National Police Agency has been summoned for questioning over his alleged involvement in massive cyber operations by the police force under the Lee Myung-bak administration.Ahead of facing the probe on Wednesday, Cho Hyun-oh denied the allegations to reporters.The special probe team believes Cho led the online scheme to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee government and his policies for nearly two years from 2010 while heading the National Police Agency.The team confirmed that some one-hundred police officers were mobilized to post around 50-thousand comments online supporting the government’s stance on handling contentious issues, including the crackdown on the SsangYong Motor labor union strike and negotiating the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.The team believes that such activity went beyond the boundaries of ordinary police work and constitutes as an illegal act.