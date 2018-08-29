US Imposes Ban on Firms for Illegally Exporting Luxury Vehicle to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has imposed a trade ban on companies based in China and Hong Kong for exporting a bullet proof Mercedes-Benz limousine to North Korea.According to Radio Free Asia Wednesday, the Department of Commerce on Tuesday included Chinese national Ma Yunong, his company Seajet International and the Hong Kong-based ZM International Company on its Export Administration Regulation Entity List.The decision came after the U.S. government's End-User Review Committee recently concluded they had acted contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by illegally exporting the bullet proof vehicle to the North.The committee said the European-manufactured vehicle seen during the regime's military parade in 2012 and 2015 is believed to have been imported through China, after bulletproof devices were attached in the U.S.UN Security Council sanctions ban exports of luxury goods to North Korea, including luxury vehicles, high-end jewellery, spirits, food and musical instruments.