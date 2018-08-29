3 Esteemed Economists Discuss Pres. Moon's Income-Led Growth Policy

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: In the second installation of Korea24's three-part special roundtable series airing this week, three esteemed economists discussed President Moon Jae-in’s income-led growth policy, as well as challenges ahead for export-driven economies, including South Korea, amid the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: In a fierce debate over President Moon Jae-in's income-led growth strategy, which has become a hot topic amid recent sluggish job data, Professor Ozlem Onaran at the University of Greenwich said Seoul's fiscal stimulus to compliment its policies came a bit too late.[Sound bite: Ozlem Onaran - Professor of Economics, University of Greenwich]"Indeed this has moderated the effectiveness of income-driven growth policies, it has overloaded, in a way, minimum wage policies. But I’m very happy to hear that there is now a full-blown lounge of an extensive public spending program, which will create good-quality jobs and improve the social infrastructure in Korea, in particular in terms of social welfare infrastructure, as well as education."A noted expert in income-driven growth, Onaran, who joined the discussion by phone, also said President Moon's policies are designed to stimulate not only domestic consumption, but also equality and employment through a multi-pillar system of wage increase, fiscal policy and innovation.Speaking from the conservative side, Professor Kim Byoung-joo at the Korea Development Institute School of Public Policy & Management said there's growing concern over the effectiveness of income-led growth.[Sound bite: Kim Byoung-joo - Professor of Politics, Korea Development Institute School of Public Policy & Management]"The opposition is very much concerned about the fiscal balance. And even though right now the Korean government is enjoying quite rich income, inflow of revenue at this point, but in the long run because of our demographic structure, the fiscal balance side is always important on the minds of the conservatives. And for them, in their own view, the conservatives’ view is this is populism and the government is trying to spend money to maintain popularity in the political sphere."But Onaran pointed out that considering the current global political environment, time has come for South Korea to seek ways to steer its heavily export-driven economy towards one that is more centered on domestic demand.[Soundbite: Ozlem Onaran - Professor of Economics, University of Greenwich]"Relying on a rise in inequality and fiscal austerity leads to lower investment, lower productivity, lower potential growth. If you reverse that, as the current administration is trying to do, [relying on] labor market policies, higher wages and an increase in public investment, this will in the long run increase productivity as well. This is the key to survive in an increasingly more tense global export environment."Referring to himself as a traditionalist, Professor Yang Jun-sok at the Catholic University of Korea suggested first taking time to review the outcome of past policies.[Sound bite: Yang Jun-sok - Professor of Economics, Catholic University of Korea]"I would really like to go back to more efficiency-based policies. But if we’re going to try these demand policies then let’s look at the results, let’s analyze the results first. The last four years, we had continually larger budgets. The 2018 budget was much bigger than 2017 policies and it still hasn’t done any good, 2019 policy is even going to be bigger. Let’s just look at the programs first, analyze them to make sure we don’t throw more good money after the bad."As for South Korea's mounting household debt, Onaran said the stagnation in wage income during past financial crises have forced households to rely on debt, adding policies on strong and healthy growth in wage income would be one way to resolve the situation.The full roundtable discussion will air on KBS World Radio Korea 24 on Wednesday evening Korea Time.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.