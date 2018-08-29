Probe Team Advises Police to Apologize over Deaths in Yongsan Clash

Photo : KBS News

The so-called ‘Yongsan Fire’ in 2009 was found to be the result of a forced crackdown disregarding safety precautions by the police special forces.The committee on human rights violations under the police agency announced the results of the six-month probe on Wednesday and recommended that the police agency make a formal apology to the bereaved families.The tragedy occurred on January 20th 2009 when a brutal government crackdown on tenants protesting eviction in a redevelopment zone in Seoul led to a fatal clash between protesters and police which resulted in a blaze on the rooftop of a building.Five protesters died as well as one police officer.