Probe Team Advises Police to Apologize over Deaths in Yongsan Clash

Write: 2018-09-05 13:45:14Update: 2018-09-05 14:03:44

Photo : KBS News

The so-called ‘Yongsan Fire’ in 2009 was found to be the result of a forced crackdown disregarding safety precautions by the police special forces.

The committee on human rights violations under the police agency announced the results of the six-month probe on Wednesday and recommended that the police agency make a formal apology to the bereaved families.

The tragedy occurred on January 20th 2009 when a brutal government crackdown on tenants protesting eviction in a redevelopment zone in Seoul led to a fatal clash between protesters and police which resulted in a blaze on the rooftop of a building.

Five protesters died as well as one police officer.
