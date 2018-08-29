President Moon's Special Envoy Begins Talks in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean delegation led by President Moon Jae-in's special envoy arrived in Pyongyang Wednesday morning to meet their North Korean counterparts.At a briefing Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said the five-member delegation headed by Moon's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong began talks with the North Korean side at 10 a.m.While the delegation is reporting on the situation to the presidential office in Seoul via fax, the spokesperson said he hasn't received any information on the venue of the meeting or who the delegation is meeting with.It also remains to be seen whether President Moon's envoy will have a chance to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The one-day trip is intended to finalize details of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang later this month and to seek a breakthrough in stalled denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.