S. Korean Delegation Meets Counterparts in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential envoys from Seoul met with their counterparts in the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang.The top office's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters on Wednesday that the delegation led by presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong held a meeting with Kim Yong-chol, the North's point man in the current talks with South Korea and the U.S.After the initial 20-minute encounter with Kim and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, at the Koryo Hotel, the five-member delegation is said to have moved to another location for an official meeting.It is however not immediately known if the South Korean officials held a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The South Korean delegation flew to Pyongyang Wednesday morning.The presidential spokesman said earlier that the top office is communicating with the delegation via a fax equipped with a scrambler but the local technical situation is not conducive for frequent exchanges of information.Led by Chung, the South Korean delegation also includes National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.Chung is carrying South Korean President Moon Jae-in's letter to Kim Jong-un.