Police Raid High School Over Leak of Exam Papers

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday raided Sookmyung Girls' High School in southern Seoul as part of a probe into allegations that a teacher leaked exam questions for his twin daughters attending the same school.The Suseo Police Station said it sent investigators to the school at 10 a.m. to confiscate materials and secure evidence.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education recently concluded in its own inquiry that there are reasons to believe the teacher, who is in charge of the school's administrative affairs, stole exam papers to help his twins get good grades.The inquiry found that the two students wrote the same wrong answers for some of the questions on the exams, and shot up to the top ranks unusually quickly considering their previous assessment marks.The education office filed a complaint with the police after failing to find any direct evidence linking them to the suspected cheating.