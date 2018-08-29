S. Korea, US Leaders Discuss N. Korea over Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A day ahead of his special envoy's visit to Pyongyang, President Moon Jae-in explained to U.S. President Donald Trump why he is sending the special delegation in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. Trump said he hopes the delegation’s trip and the upcoming inter-Korean summit will produce good results.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone for around 50 minutes on Tuesday, a day before Moon’s special envoy departed for North Korea.Moon explained that he was sending the delegation to fine-tune details for another inter-Korean summit and to discuss ways to achieve complete denuclearization and to establish a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Moon also told Trump that now is a pivotal time for establishing peace, stressing that such efforts go hand in hand with complete denuclearization.He added improved inter-Korean ties and eased tensions on the peninsula will contribute to the denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace in the region.In response, Trump expressed sincere hope that Moon’s delegation will reap good results and requested the South Korean president to inform him of the outcome.Trump added he sincerely hopes the upcoming inter-Korean summit will yield strong results not only for better inter-Korean ties but also for implementing agreements that he reached with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.The two leaders agreed to maintain close consultations and cooperation for progress in U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks and in inter-Korean ties.According to the White House Tuesday, the two leaders also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that will open in New York at the end of this month to discuss Korean Peninsula issues.South Korea's presidential office noted in a separate readout that the leaders agreed to consider a meeting at the U.N., but stopped short of saying it would happen.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.