Main Opposition Declares War against Moon's Income-led Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has vowed to stop the Moon Jae-in administration’s income-led growth campaign.Speaking before the parliamentary full session on Wednesday, Rep. Kim Sung-tae said he is declaring war against what he called an "addiction to tax injection."The opposition chief said that his party will seek to abolish budgets related to income-led growth, claiming that it hurts the nation's fiscal health.He also pressed the presidential office to hold an "ultimate debate" with the opposition on the fate of Moon's signature economic initiative, arguing that the Korean economy has halved over the last 500 days due to mismanagement.Despite worsening economic conditions, the administration has recently reaffirmed its pursuit of income-led growth strategy and vowed to continue to expansive fiscal spending.