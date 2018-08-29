Moon's Adviser Refutes Criticism over Income-Led Growth Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s chief policy adviser has refuted criticism against the government’s income-led growth initiatives, saying the nation’s economy is enjoying moderate growth in the long haul.Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Jang Ha-sung made the remark on a local radio program on Wednesday, noting it is excessive and makes no sense to diagnose the current economic situation as a crisis or claim the economy went broke.Jang said South Korea is among the higher-ranking members in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in terms of economic growth rate.Referring to investment-oriented growth initiatives pursued under the former administrations, such as creative economy and green growth, Jang assessed they were unsuccessful in boosting economic growth.He said income-led growth is designed to help increase household incomes, cut costs and strengthen the social safety net, and dismissing it as a failure based on minimum wage hikes is an unjustified assessment overlooking the big picture.