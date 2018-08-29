Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.03%

South Korean stocks fell Wednesday as ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 23-point-95 points, or one-point-03 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-291-point-77.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also dropped, losing seven-point-27 points, or point-88 percent. It closed at 820.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-five won.