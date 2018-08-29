Ruling Party Chief Expects Outcomes from Moon's Envoy Trip to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The head of the ruling party says he hopes President Moon Jae-in's envoy to Pyongyang will play a role in bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.Chairman Lee Hae-chan of the Democratic Party shared his views at the party’s Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday after a five-member South Korean delegation led by Moon's chief security adviser arrived in the North earlier in the day.Noting the current discussions between the U.S. and the North over a declaration to formally end the Korean War and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Lee wished the delegation will work toward bringing progress on the issues.He anticipated the prospective inter-Korean summit later this month will help facilitate the Pyongyang-Washington talks, adding the summit will also lead to economic exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas.Lee said South Korea is both an involved party and a mediator on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, stressing the ruling party will support the government's peace efforts.