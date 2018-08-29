S. Korean Men's National Basketball Coach Resigns

Photo : KBS News

The head coach of the South Korean men’s national basketball team has resigned after a third-place finish at this year’s Asian Games.The Korea Basketball Association said on Wednesday it decided to accept head coach Hur Jae's decision to step down from the post.Assistant coach Kim Sang-sik will assume the role of interim head coach during the Asian preliminaries for the 2019 International Basketball Association’s World Cup to be held later this month.While the defending champions finished third at this year's Asian Games in Indonesia after losing to Iran in the semifinals, Hur came under fire for selecting both of his sons Heo Ung and Heo Hoon for the Asian Games squad.The 52-year-old coach, widely considered to be among South Korea's greatest basketball players of all time, has led the men’s national basketball team since June 2016. His term had been set to expire in February next year.