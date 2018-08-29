PM Lee to Attend Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Meet Russian President

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will attend Russia’s annual economic forum next week on behalf of President Moon Jae-in and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday, Lee will embark on a three-day trip to Vladivostok next Monday, to attend the fourth Eastern Economic Forum, where some six-thousand state, business and academic leaders will attend.The prime minister will make a keynote speech at the forum to talk about progresses made in Seoul’s New Northern Policy to bolster ties with Russia, Mongolia and other northern countries and its future plans.Lee will also sit down with Putin, where the two leaders are expected to check up on the implementation of major agreements reached during the South Korea-Russia summit held in June.They will also discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between Seoul and Moscow on the development of Eurasia and Russia’s Far East, and ways to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.