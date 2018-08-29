Seoul Mayor Stresses City’s Role in Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is considering inviting North Korean athletes to its National Sports Festival next year and possibly co-hosting some events with Pyongyang.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said in a speech on Wednesday that if circumstances make it difficult for inter-Korean exchanges at the national level, local governments could play a more proactive role in developing relations between the two Koreas.Park vowed to continue to pursue joint projects between Seoul and Pyongyang in an effort to uphold the Panmunjeom Declaration that was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries during a summit in April, and strengthen positive momentum for inter-Korean reconciliation.The mayor also commented on last month’s football friendly between the two Koreas and expressed hope that Seoul and Pyongyang will revive their historical football rivalry with games that can be attended by residents of both cities.