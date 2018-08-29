Ruling Party, Gov't to Discuss Job Creation Plans For Innovative Sectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the government will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss plans to create more jobs in biotechnology, healthcare, software and intellectual property sectors.The Health and Welfare Ministry will announce measures to foster new growth engines in biotech and healthcare during the meeting, while the Ministry of Science and ICT will report on plans for job creation and innovative growth through software development.Plans to boost jobs related to the area of intellectual property will be delivered by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo will lead the ruling party’s participants, while the government will be represented by Rhee Mok-hee, the vice chairman of the presidential committee on job creation, and Jung Tae-ho, senior presidential secretary for job creation.