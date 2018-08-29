Survey Reveals Wide Generational Gap in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A new government survey reveals a wide generational gap in South Korea.The National Human Rights Commission presented the local survey at the Asia-Europe Meeting Conference on Global Ageing and Human Rights of the Elderly in Seoul on Wednesday.The survey gathered responses from one-thousand-500 South Koreans, two-thirds of whom are elderly, and the rest young to middle-aged. Among senior respondents, 51 percent said they struggle to communicate with younger people, while around 44 percent said conflict between their generation and younger generations is serious.Younger South Koreans felt greater distance from seniors, with around 88 percent of young and middle-aged respondents saying they don’t communicate effectively with the elderly. Four out of five young and middle-aged people said they have serious conflicts with the older generation.