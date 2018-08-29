UN: 1 in 3 S. Koreans Need More Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations(UN) report suggests that one in three South Korean adults are not getting enough exercise.According to the World Health Organization(WHO), one-point-four billion adults, or more than a quarter of Earth's population, were categorized as "inactive" in 2016.Inactive individuals are those engaged in less than 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity every week, based on WHO guidelines.For South Korea, 35-point-four percent of adults were not getting sufficient physical exercise. Inactive women outnumbered men in the country, with 41 percent of females falling into the category compared to 29-point-five percent of males.The WHO warns inactivity raises the risk of health problems, including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and some cancers.