S. Korea's Presidential Envoys Meet with N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's special envoys have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang and delivered a personal letter form President Moon Jae-in.South Korean Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom informed reporters about the meeting via a text message on Wednesday afternoon, adding the presidential envoys will return from Pyongyang later in the day after attending a dinner hosted by the North Korean side.The spokesman said it had not been confirmed who they would sit down with at dinner. He said the envoys will disclose the outcome of their trip through a media briefing in Seoul on Thursday.Led by presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong, the five-member delegation left Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at 7:40 a.m. and arrived at Pyongyang International Airport around 80 minutes later.They met with their North Korean counterparts, including Kim Yong-chol, the North's point man for current talks with South Korea and the United States, and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.The envoys' apparently met with the North Korean leader after holding discussions with those officials.Their one-day visit is largely aimed at setting a date for a proposed Moon-Kim summit, which will mark the third of its kind if held.The other four special delegates from the South are National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.