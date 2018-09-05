Moon's Special Envoys Return after Meeting Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's special envoys returned home Wednesday night after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang for discussions on the planned inter-Korean summit.The five-member special delegation, led by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province at around 9:40 p.m. after a 12-hour visit to the North.Chung directly headed to the presidential office and gave a briefing to President Moon Jae-in.The special envoys delivered a personal letter form President Moon to Kim and finalized a date and agenda for this month's scheduled inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.The officials are also believed to have discussed narrowing differences between Washington and Pyongyang on how to denuclearize the North.A senior presidential official hinted at progress in talks with the North, saying that the envoys met the North Korean leader and attended an unscheduled dinner hosted by the North Korean side.Chung is set to hold a news conference at 10:40 a.m. Thursday to brief reporters about the results of his cross-border visit.